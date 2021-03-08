Incent (INCNT) Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded up 35.8% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. Incent has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $84.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

