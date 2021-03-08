Inchcape (LON:INCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $744.00

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.72) and last traded at GBX 742.50 ($9.70), with a volume of 497668 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 725 ($9.47).

The company has a market cap of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 686.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 583.95.

Get Inchcape alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%.

In other news, insider Till Vestring acquired 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 718 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £2,441.20 ($3,189.44).

About Inchcape (LON:INCH)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company sells and distributes new and used cars. It also provides aftersales service, bodyshop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia; Australasia; the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; and emerging markets, including Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ethiopia and Djibouti, Ecuador, Kenya, Panama, Peru, Russia, and Uruguay.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.