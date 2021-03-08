Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Incyte by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY stock opened at $80.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

