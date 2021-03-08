Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.00

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 2757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.64.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Independent Bank Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $152.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Daniel W. Brooks sold 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,453,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 70,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.72, for a total value of $5,090,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,747,031. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,687,000 after buying an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,140,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,327,000 after buying an additional 16,782 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,168,000 after buying an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,941,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 468,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,269,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

