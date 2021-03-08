Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.45

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $23.33, with a volume of 109166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $510.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Independent Bank by 574.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Independent Bank by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

