Infinitecoin (IFC) Price Tops $0.0000

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 34.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $6,554.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 63.9% lower against the dollar. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 53.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

