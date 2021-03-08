Infinitecoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.30 Million (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Infinitecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Infinitecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $7,466.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded down 57.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Infinitecoin alerts:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Coin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in . Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Infinitecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Infinitecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Infinitecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Infinitecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.