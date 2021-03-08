Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

