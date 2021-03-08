Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 41% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ink token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $791,567.10 and $166,349.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ink has traded up 74.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.44 or 0.00447275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00067168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00046370 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00075157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00077535 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.09 or 0.00465299 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

