Ink Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $82,041.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $82,041.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00060640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.74 or 0.00802998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060891 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00041214 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.