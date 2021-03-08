Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS: INGXF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/4/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $26.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.25 to $32.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Innergex Renewable Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $26.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS INGXF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.29. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,779. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 0.52. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

