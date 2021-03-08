Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 7.3% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 691,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after buying an additional 46,895 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 3rd quarter worth about $821,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.69. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.