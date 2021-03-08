Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,096 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.01% of Innoviva worth $138,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $111,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 146.75 and a quick ratio of 146.75. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

