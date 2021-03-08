InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.46

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 128406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IPO shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, January 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on InPlay Oil from C$0.30 to C$0.45 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production oil and natural gas properties in Canada. It primarily holds 83% working interest in the 33,467 net acres of Cardium rights located in Willesden Green, Alberta; 75% working interest in 19,494 net acres of Cardium rights in the Drayton Valley, Buck Creek, Cynthia, and Pendryl areas located in Pembina, Alberta; 75% working interest in 14,823 net acres of Belly River rights in the Knob Hill and Keystone areas located in Pigeon Lake, Alberta; 45% working interest 49,809 net acres of various rights in the Sylvan Lake and Leslieville areas located in Red Deer, Alberta; and 99.8% in 30,960 net acres of various rights in the Huxley area located in Duvernay, Alberta.

