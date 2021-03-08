INRToken (INRT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.00

INRToken (CURRENCY:INRT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One INRToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INRToken has a total market capitalization of $132,726.38 and $10.00 worth of INRToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, INRToken has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.00 or 0.00448894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00067424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00047114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00075413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077829 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00464450 BTC.

INRToken Token Profile

INRToken’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 248,253,620 tokens. INRToken’s official website is inrtoken.io

Buying and Selling INRToken

