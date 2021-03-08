Insider Buying: Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Purchases 161,575 Shares of Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour bought 161,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
About Ariadne Australia
