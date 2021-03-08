Insider Buying: Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) Insider Purchases 161,575 Shares of Stock

Ariadne Australia Limited (ASX:ARA) insider Benjamin Seymour bought 161,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,556.00 ($55,397.14).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

About Ariadne Australia

Ariadne Australia Limited operates as an investment company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Investments and Property segments. The company invests in securities, as well as provides financial services. It also owns and operates Orams Marine village located in Auckland, New Zealand. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

