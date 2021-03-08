Insider Buying: Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth acquired 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($37.37) per share, for a total transaction of £143 ($186.83).

Nick Keveth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 5th, Nick Keveth bought 5 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, with a total value of £156.50 ($204.47).

Shares of AVON stock traded down GBX 40 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,780 ($36.32). 48,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,886. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,127 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,709.92. The company has a market capitalization of £862.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.37. Avon Rubber p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 1,788.10 ($23.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

