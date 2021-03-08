Insider Buying: Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CWEN traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,954. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 121.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

