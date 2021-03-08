Insider Buying: Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) Insider Buys 14,423 Shares of Stock

Diverse Income Trust (LON:DIVI) insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein purchased 14,423 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £15,144.15 ($19,785.93).

Caroline Kemsley-Pein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Caroline Kemsley-Pein bought 6,205 shares of Diverse Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £6,515.25 ($8,512.22).

LON DIVI traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, reaching GBX 105.50 ($1.38). 1,130,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,563. Diverse Income Trust has a one year low of GBX 51.50 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th.

Diverse Income Trust Company Profile

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

