Insider Buying: Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) Insider Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) (ASX:EAS) insider Nathan Jacobsen purchased 45,000 shares of Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of A$52,920.00 ($37,800.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Easton Investments Limited (EAS.AX)’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Easton Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. It also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Equities and Freeholds Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

