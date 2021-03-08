Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,254,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,401,114. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Eyenovia stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.61. 76,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,850. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EYEN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eyenovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

