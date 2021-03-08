Insider Buying: Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) Insider Purchases 3,300 Shares of Stock

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) insider Ian Hammond purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$113.78 ($81.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$375,457.50 ($268,183.93).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get Perpetual alerts:

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.65%. Perpetual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.12%.

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.