Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 1,668 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.28. 3,817,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,040. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.18 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

