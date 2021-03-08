Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,307.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALPN remained flat at $$12.95 during trading hours on Monday. 110,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,492. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $308.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALPN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.