Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells 2,068 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of ANTM traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $339.59. 1,498,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $342.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.
