Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells 2,068 Shares of Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ANTM traded up $5.99 on Monday, hitting $339.59. 1,498,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,247. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $342.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.01. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Anthem alerts:

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 120,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.