Insider Selling: Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Sells 4,903 Shares of Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 4,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $214,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Frederico also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,930,973.80.

Assured Guaranty stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 998,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,376. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.