Insider Selling: BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Sells 1,391 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 549,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,002. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $9,876,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

