Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
DIN traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $87.38. 366,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,622. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
