Insider Selling: Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Sells 1,114 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DIN traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $87.38. 366,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,622. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,017,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $20,411,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth about $10,416,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,641,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,216,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

