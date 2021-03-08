Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 27,879 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89.

NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,207. eMagin Co. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market cap of $252.45 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in eMagin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

