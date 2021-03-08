Insider Selling: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director Sells 1,949 Shares of Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 1,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $96,533.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,384.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIBK traded up $1.64 on Monday, reaching $49.47. 257,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,011. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $49.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

