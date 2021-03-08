Insider Selling: India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) CEO Ram Mukunda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,774,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:IGC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.58. 1,659,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,233,709. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.89.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

