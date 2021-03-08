Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 33,453 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,490,575.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $2,352,510.28.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 32,274 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,352,774.60.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,008 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total value of $1,231,206.96.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,337 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $1,281,389.56.

Shares of IBKR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 490,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,690. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.70 and a 12 month high of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $74,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at $9,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.