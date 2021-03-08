Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director N John Simmons sold 2,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.16. 148,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.49. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.00 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,093,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $5,829,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,139,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,052,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

