Insider Selling: Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00.

Bor Yeu Tsaur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 75,000 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,971,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $633.64 million, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45. Kopin Co. has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

