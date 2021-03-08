Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Sells 1,737 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $31,960.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael P. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $96,413.12.

LNTH stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $19.12. 423,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,322. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $20.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 344.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 58.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 46.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 150,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

