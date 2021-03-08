Insider Selling: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) EVP Richard A. Gartelmann, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $20,445.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.65. 4,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market cap of $400.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.45. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.08%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 144,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

