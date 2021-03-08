Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00.

PKOH stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,249. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a P/E ratio of -173.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 13.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

