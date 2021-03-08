Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Sells 5,759 Shares of Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PBH traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 409,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,953. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 24,934 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.