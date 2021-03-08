Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Sells 2,075 Shares of Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,172,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ralf Kuriyel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of Repligen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30.

RGEN traded down $4.71 on Monday, reaching $181.48. 474,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.37. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $78.41 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.32, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 35.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Repligen by 63.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

