Insider Selling: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total transaction of C$114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$266,615.03.

TSE:SBB traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 280,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,026. Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.71 and a twelve month high of C$3.54. The stock has a market cap of C$639.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.90.

SBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometeres located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that consists of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

