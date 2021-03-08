Insider Selling: SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Sells 2,920 Shares of Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $53,377.60.

NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $18.62. The company had a trading volume of 175,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,813. The firm has a market cap of $514.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SeaSpine by 487.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

