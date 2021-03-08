Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey W. Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SI-BONE alerts:

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,153,600.00.

Shares of SIBN traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.94. 251,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,690. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $936.53 million, a PE ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 14.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 421,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.