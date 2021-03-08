Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 3,333 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nancy Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Gap alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00.

GPS traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $28.88. 11,424,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,102. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gap by 182.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,584 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their target price on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.95.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.