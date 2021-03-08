Insider Selling: USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells 426 Shares of Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $42,604.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USNA traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.69. 159,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

