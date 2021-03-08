Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,191,898.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $4.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 582,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,361. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.77 and a 52 week high of $221.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. ADE LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

