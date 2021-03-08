Insider Selling: Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00.

Waters stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $267.27. 2,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $1,744,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waters by 110.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Waters during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Waters by 11.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 323.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

