Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.64

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 5051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.
In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000.
About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)
Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.
