Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.64

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $89.64 and last traded at $89.12, with a volume of 5051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.12.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 17.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $39,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,748 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $697,000.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

