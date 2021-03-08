Insight Protocol (INX) Trading 8.5% Lower This Week

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 35.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Insight Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $48,823.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00827230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00060924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00030321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041441 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en

Buying and Selling Insight Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

