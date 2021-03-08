InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Stock Price Up 8.4%

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) rose 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 8,185,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 24,716,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Get InspireMD alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36. The stock has a market cap of $79.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kester acquired 120,960 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InspireMD stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 753.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097,452 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of InspireMD worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.