Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.96

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.96 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 1626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a market capitalization of $660.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 304.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 65,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.